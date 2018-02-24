Newton high school wrestlers remember coach J.J. Thaw

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Newton man was honored at a sporting event this weekend.

J.J. Thaw, Newton High School’s assistant wrestling coach, passed away earlier this week. But at today’s state meet, his athletes say he was with them in spirit.

School wrestling members say hearing about Thaw’s death last Wednesday was tough.

“Just shocked throughout the school,” said Tommy Edgmon, Newton head wrestling coach.

“It was silence for a while, practice was a little bit down that day,” said Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton.

“It’s just not going to be the same without him in practice,” said Grant Treaster, Newton.

Or at the state tournament at Hartman Arena this weekend. But the team pushed on, with their assistant coach in their minds and hearts.

They put up a poster of Thaw with his team to share his legacy with others in the wrestling community.

“It motivated me because I knew this was one of his favorite sports, and I know he’s watching from above,” said Cyle Gautschi, Newton.

They say Thaw was a Newton High School state champ.

“When you go into the Newton High School room or you talk to Newton High School, the Thaw name and J.J.’s name is one of legacy,” said Edgmon.

And his sense of humor and love of wrestling was contagious.

“It was always a good time whenever J.J. was in the room,” said Treaster.

At the tournament coaches wore black shirts to remember Thaw and they had a moment of silence in his memory.

It was all to honor a coach whose contributions will live on for years to come.

“We love the sport and he loved the sport so much, that he made a deep connection with all of us,” said Edgmon.

Edgmon says the cause of death is unknown at this time. He says the athletes wrestled well at the tournament and certainly have made Thaw proud.