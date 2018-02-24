Lee Seung-Hoon makes late push to win mass start gold

South Korean speed skating legend, Lee Seung-Hoon, won the mass start to the delight of the home crowd.

Lee entered the race as the favorite having won the mass start world title in 2016.

Lee was able to win due to the help of his teammate Chung Jae-Won. Chung finished eighth, but Chung was able to set the pace, allowing Lee to finish strong at the end.

Bart Swings and Koen Verweij followed Lee on the podium.



Joey Mantia was the final skater to advance out of semifinal 2 with three points. Mantia, the reigning world champion, finished ninth in the final.

Brian Hansen missed out on the final after finishing in tenth with just one sprint point.