Kansas man gets 3 life sentences for child molestation

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy Jackson Co. Detention Center)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 35-year-old Kansas man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for molesting three young girls.

A Jackson County, Missouri, judge sentenced Jesus Garcia, of Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday to three life sentences, plus 15 years, all to be served consecutively.

Garcia was convicted in December of statutory rape of a victim younger than 12, child molestation, attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a victim younger than 14.

Court documents say the mother of two of the girls told a social worker in 2016 at Children’s Mercy Hospital that Garcia had been sexually abusing them from 2014 to 2015.

