Hesston college remembers Excel tragedy by leading panel discussion

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the Excel Industry shooting that left three people dead and many injured. Hesston college is remembering that day by leading a conversation on how the church can be an asset to their community during tragic events.

Over 200 people piled into the universities’ Mennonite Church Saturday, including Hesston college students and Wichita pastors like Kevass Harding, who took part in the conversation about how churches can be more active in their communities.

“The newness of realizing injustice can be really uncomfortable,” said Hesston student, Noah Yoder.

Yoder says this opportunity to talk about how he can be an effective change in his community, has sparked some growth.

“It’s an honor to be in a room where people are so willing to discuss difficult topics; not just how do we look at an issue but what’s really going on in the church and what are we doing about it.”

KSN also spoke with some of the pastors who traveled to Newton to take part in the conference, like pastor Adrian Robinson.

“The church doesn’t want to go there so we’re going to those tough places.”

Robinson is talking about the church being more involved in helping to fight injustices in their surrounding areas. On Saturday he spoke about his experience as a pastor in a less affluent Kansas City neighborhood. He also listened to ways that Kansas pastors have succeeded in connecting with their communities.

“Hopefully this will continue the conversation here because the question is going to be, what’s next? What will you hold me accountable for?”

The event also featured other keynote speakers and guests like Dr. Drew Hart from Pennsylvania. he shared his support of churches becoming a part of the healing process for their communities.

“It’s ironic since Jesus was so committed to providing justice for poor masses, protecting vulnerable women, for reaching across and engaging people,” said Dr. Hart. “It seems like it’s a pretty obvious example of the way the church should be living in our society today.”