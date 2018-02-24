Friends Women’s Basketball tops Saint Mary 57-47

WICHITA, Kan. – The No. 21-ranked Friends University Falcons pulled away late to defeat the University of Saint Mary Spires 57-47 today (Feb. 24) for their 15th straight win and move into the KCAC tournament championship game. The winning streak is tied for the programs longest since the 2012-13 season.

The Falcons will face seventh-seeded Tabor College in a rematch of last year’s title game that the Bluejays won 74-70.

“We are thrilled to make it back to Hartman and we will prepare for another championship game,” Friends head coach Nicole Midder said.

“I’m extremely proud of my team and fighting through adversity all season long. This is the opportunity we were praying for and God answered our prayers.”

Finding themselves down one early in the fourth, the Falcons regained the lead on a three by April Quiroz (SR/El Paso, Texas) that was followed by a bucket from Betty Akathiotou (SR/Nicosia, Cyprus) with 6:26 left.

Yowana Posey (SR/Chicago, Ill.) then got free inside for a big layup that stretched the Falcon lead to three possessions at 54-47 with 2:19 remaining.

Two free throws from Akathiotou and one from Quiroz over the final 34 seconds sealed the win for the Falcons.

That was more than enough offense for the Falcons to pull out the win, as they stepped up the defensive intensity and held the Spires scoreless over the final 5:48 of the contest.

The Falcons created six turnovers and forced the Spires to miss all seven of their field-goal attempts during that decisive stretch.

Both teams got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, but it was the Falcons that found an early gear, scoring nine straight after the Spires scored the first bucket of the game.

The Falcons were up 11-4 when the Spires answered with seven straight of their own to pull even with 2:25 left in the opening quarter.

Holding a 16-15 lead after one period, the Falcons began the second quarter in strong fashion, getting a three from Lexi Evans (JR/Austin, Texas) and a jumper by Laramie Edens(JR/Ada, Okla. ) that bookended an 11-3 run for a 27-18 lead.

The Spires then ended the quarter outscoring the Falcons 9-4 over the final five minutes of the half to close within 34-31 at the break.

Things remained tight through the third period, with the Spires battling to take their first lead since it was 2-0 on a score from Candy De Los Reyes with 46 seconds left.

Tia Bouvia (SR/Cypress, Texas) then answered for Friends with a bucket inside to put the Falcons back in front by the slimmest of margins, 44-43 heading to the fourth quarter.

Quiroz scored a career-best 16 points to lead the Falcons (24-7) in scoring. Posey scored 13 with six rebounds, with Makenzie Vining (SR/Caney, Kan.) also recording six boards.

Akathiotou dished out a game-high seven assists for Friends. Lexi Evans led the Falcons with five steals and Quiroz contributed a career-high tying four thefts.

The Falcons forced 29 turnovers overall that led to an 18-5 edge in points off turnovers.

Janae Barnes led the Spires with 13 points, while Kelsey Switzer produced a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Hinkle led Saint Mary with 12 boards, who finish their season at 18-12.

Now preparing for the KCAC title tilt, the Falcons and Bluejays split their regular season games this year, with the road team winning each time.

Tabor won the first meeting 80-75 in Wichita, but the Falcons bounced back to rout the Bluejays 83-59 in Hillsboro, Kan.

The KCAC championship game will tip-off at 6 pm in Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.