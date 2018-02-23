Wichita swimmer aiming to become one of the best

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Astrid Dirkzwager is one of the best swimmers in the state of Kansas, and the Wichita East sophomore is continuing to push herself to see just how much she is capable of..

Astrid’s coach Alison Pick believes she has the talent to compete at the Olympic level, and her teammates at the Wichita Swim Club are inspired by what she’s already accomplished. The Wichita Swim Club is hosting the Missouri Valley Short Course championships this weekend. If you want to see Astrid and other local swimmers in action, the address to the club is 8323 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67207.

 

