WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers have won seven of their last eight games, and are playing some of their best basketball of the year heading into tomorrow’s matchup against SMU.

The Shockers control their own destiny in the American Athletic Conference, and will be looking to get some revenge after the Mustangs beat them at Koch Arena back in January. Be sure to tune into KSN News at 6 tomorrow for a live report from Dallas after the game!