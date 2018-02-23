Wichita restaurant to teach former addicts, prisoners career skills

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new Wichita restaurant will serve as a career training ground for former addicts and prisoners.

“A second chance is better than no chance right now,” said Stephanie Chandler-Lambert.

Chandler-Lambert, 26, is a recovering drug addict.

“I was on drugs at one point in time and stole someone’s credit card and used it,” she said.

She was sentenced to about a month in jail. During her time behind bars, she found out she was pregnant.

“It was like, you know, a really good surprise,” Chandler-Lambert said. “After what I’ve been through in the past, I wouldn’t put my daughter through it.”

Chandler-Lambert is now one of six women living at a halfway house managed by New Life Reentry Program, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to assessing needs of women and helping them find success outside of a jail cell.

“It’s a mentoring program for women who just got out of being in jail, prison, who have been on the streets, who have had history and just can’t get started,” said New Life Reentry Program Director Laura Broyles.

“Quite honestly, I’d be homeless if it wasn’t for Laura,” said program participant Lana Purkey. “She’s helping rehabilitate me and get me back into the community correctly.”

Like Chandler-Lambert, Purkey is a recovering drug addict.

“It could have consumed me and I could have never came back, so I thank God for being arrested, Purkey said.

Purkey spent four years behind bars.

“It’s like a world within a world. You can see it, but you can’t touch it. You can’t touch freedom,” Purkey said.

Purkey was freed in early 2018. She too is now on a path to recovery. Thanks to the New Life Reentry Program, she and Chandler-Lambert have the unique opportunity to learn on the job skills at a new Wichita restaurant called the Light Dry Bar and Grill.

“We’ll sit down, family style dinners. We will have your basics hamburgers, chicken fried steak, a few Mexican dishes, homemade desserts. We are going to have a play area for the children,” Broyles said. “In the evenings, especially the weekends, we are going to have a DJ. We’ll have music, live music, recorded music. We will have a place where people can socialize who don’t drink.”

The restaurant located on 1051 N Broadway will also employ the women in the reentry program.

“We will have computers in the back, help them get their food handlers card. They can learn some culinary skills. They can learn restaurant management, make a little extra money, a little side money so that they can get on their feet,” Broyels said.

The Light-Dry Bar and Grill is currently under construction. The women are helping with the renovation project.

“We learned how to sand and paint and mud walls and stain the wood,” Chandler-Lambert said.

Ultimately, Chandler-Lambert and Purkey said they’re beyond grateful for the reentry program.

“If I didn’t have a second chance, where would I be? I probably wouldn’t know,” Chandler-Lambert said.

“So far I’ve got part-time work. I’ve got new professional references. I have friends that are clean and in Christ. I have everything, my family. I have a support system I have never had before. It’s amazing to me. Everyday is an amazing adventure to me now.” Purkey said.

The restaurant is expected to open sometime in March.