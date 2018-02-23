Wichita police searching Chisholm Creek Park for Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are once again searching Chisholm Creek Park for Lucas Hernandez.

Last weekend, the 5-year-old boy was reported missing.

Despite extensive searches by local, state and FBI officials, the boy has not been found.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Emily Glass, Lucas’ stepmother was booked into the county jail on two counts of child endangerment. She has not been officially charged.

UPDATE: @WichitaPolice are back in Chisholm Creek Park based off of new information they've received in the search for Lucas Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/IpfmFYJxyH — Sara Berlinger KSN (@SarafinaKSN) February 23, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.