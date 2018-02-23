Wichita police searching Chisholm Creek Park for Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are once again searching Chisholm Creek Park for Lucas Hernandez.

Last weekend, the 5-year-old boy was reported missing.

Despite extensive searches by local, state and FBI officials, the boy has not been found.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Emily Glass, Lucas’ stepmother was booked into the county jail on two counts of child endangerment. She has not been officially charged.

