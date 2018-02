WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Art Museum is now home to the “Monet to Matisse” special exhibit.

The special exhibit opens Saturday the 24th and runs through May 20th.

The exhibit comes from the Brooklyn Museum and has paintings from artist such as Monet, Matisse, Renoir, Degas, Cezanne, and many more.

These pieces will showcase Impressionism, Symbolism and Surrealism.

This is a rare opportunity for the Wichita Art Museum to host a world class exhibit.