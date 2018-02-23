Twitter reacts to Team USA’s success in curling, the country’s new favorite sport

Curling is Mr. T’s new favorite sport. It’s also captivated the rest of the U.S. watching the PyeongChang Games stateside. With its intense sweeping action, stones that looks like a Pokeball-hockey puck hybrid, a Mario look-a-like and Norwegian fancy pants, what’s not to love about the Winter Olympics’ longest sport (with 18 consecutive days of play)?

The U.S. men’s team is heading to its first gold medal game in Olympics history after upsetting curling powerhouse Canada Thursday morning. As the PyeongChang Games start to wind down, curling fans are getting wound up all over the internet.

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T has been very vocal this month about his new love for curling, so naturally, he had something to say.

She might not have any idea what’s going on, but actress Kirstie Alley is all in for Team Shuster.

Team Shuster even has the support of a whole football team. Al Jean, showrunner of The Simpsons, is also a fan of Team USA curling. His show is known for somehow managing to predict events years (or even decades) before they happen. Animals at the Cincinnati Zoo are getting in the curling spirit. Who knows? Maybe Antarctica will make its first appearance at the Beijing 2022 Games with a team of penguin curlers. And last but not least, U.S. women’s curling team member Becca Hamilton had to give her brother a snarky little shoutout. Team USA will take on Sweden in the Gold Medal Game Saturday morning at 1:35 a.m. EST.