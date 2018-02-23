Twitter reacts to Team USA’s success in curling, the country’s new favorite sport

Curling is Mr. T’s new favorite sport. It’s also captivated the rest of the U.S. watching the PyeongChang Games stateside. With its intense sweeping action, stones that looks like a Pokeball-hockey puck hybrid, a Mario look-a-like and Norwegian fancy pants, what’s not to love about the Winter Olympics’ longest sport (with 18 consecutive days of play)?
The U.S. men’s team is heading to its first gold medal game in Olympics history after upsetting curling powerhouse Canada Thursday morning. As the PyeongChang Games start to wind down, curling fans are getting wound up all over the internet.
Actor and former wrestler Mr. T has been very vocal this month about his new love for curling, so naturally, he had something to say.