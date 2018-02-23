The Podium Day 14: Shib Sibs, Announcing for visually impaired

Bronze medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani tell The Podium what made their ice dancing routine successful, their sibling dynamic, and what’s next after taking home the only U.S. medal for individual figure skating. Plus, how announcers call Olympic events for the visually impaired.

