The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

The best highlights from the team event:
Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men’s free skate
Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.
Silver for the Olympic Athletes from Russia: Yevgenia Medvedeva dazzles in Olympic debut
Yevgenia Medvedeva, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, wins the short program in the team event to help her team to silver.
Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel
Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.