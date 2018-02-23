The best moments from figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Figure skaters were busy at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Competition kicked off with the team event, won by Canada’s skater. Patrick Chan became the first men’s skater from Canada to win gold. The pairs event was the next discipline on the schedule, where Aliona Savchenko marked her fifth Olympic appearance and her first gold with partner Bruno Massot. In the men’s event, Yuzuru Hanyu repeated as gold medalist and his training mate Javier Fernandez won Spain’s first-ever figure skating medal. Nathan Chen from Team USA rallied from 17th place to fifth overall after a stunning free skate with six attempted quadruple jumps. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance event, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history with five medals (three gold, two silver). Finally, Alina Zagitova won the Olympic Athletes from Russia’s first gold medal of the Winter Olympics late in the Games, with training partner Yevgenia Medvedeva grabbing silver.

The best highlights from the team event:

Gold to Canada: Patrick Chan wins the men’s free skate

Canada wins gold, helped by three-time world champion Patrick Chan winning the free skate. He’s the first Canadian men’s skater to win a gold medal.

Silver for the Olympic Athletes from Russia: Yevgenia Medvedeva dazzles in Olympic debut

Yevgenia Medvedeva, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, wins the short program in the team event to help her team to silver.

Team USA captures bronze: Mirai Nagasu makes history landing triple Axel

Mirai Nagasu makes history as the first U.S. woman to land a triple Axel on Olympic ice, helping Team USA secure bronze medals.

Pairs: Gold: Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot Aliona Savchenko competed in her fifth Winter Olympics and earned gold for the first time with new partner Bruno Massot, who made his Olympic debut. Silver: China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong Reigning world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong captured silver medals, the first pairs medals for China since 2010. Bronze: Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford come off gold medal performances in the team event to win Canada’s first pairs medals since 2002. Team USA: Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim finish 15th Married couple Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim delivered for the U.S. in the team event and finished 15th in the pairs event. Men’s: Gold: Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu Yuzuru Hanyu is the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. He was also Japan’s first men’s Olympic gold medalist. Silver: Japan’s Shoma Uno Shoma Uno from Japan wins his first Olympic medal in his first Winter Games. Bronze: Spain’s Javier Fernandez Javier Fernandez’s bronze medal is Spain’s first-ever Olympic figure skating medal, and just the fourth-ever Winter Olympics medal for the country. Team USA: Nathan Che finishes 5th Nathan Chen rallies from 17th to 5th place overall with a historic free skate, where he attempted six quads and landed five cleanly. Team USA: Vincent Zhou places 6th Vincent Zhou finishes in sixth place in his Olympic debut. Team USA: Adam Rippon in 10th place Adam Rippon closes out his competitive experience in PyeongChang with a 10th-place finish. Ice Dance: Gold: Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir cement their ice dance legacy by winning their third Olympic gold and fifth Olympic medal. Silver: France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron capture silver in their Olympic debuts. Bronze: Team USA’s Maia and Alex Shibutani Team USA’s Maia and Alex Shibutani win their second bronze medals of the Games after also capturing bronze in the team event. Team USA: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finish fourth Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed fourth overall at their first Winter Games. Team USA: Madison Chock and Evan Bates place ninth Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates finish ninth in their second Winter Olympic appearance together. Ladies: Gold: OAR’s Alina Zagitova Alina Zagitova wins the first medal for the Olympic Athletes from Russia at age 15. She’s the second-youngest person to ever win this event. Silver: OAR’s Yevgenia Medvedeva Yevgenia Medvedeva, who trains with Zagitova, took home the silver medal. She also won a team event silver medal with the OAR. Bronze: Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond took home the bronze, adding to her team event gold she won earlier in the Games. Team USA: Bradie Tennell in 9th place Reigning U.S. national champion finished ninth in her Olympic debut. She also won a bronze in the team event. Team USA: Mirai Nagasu places 10th Mirai Nagasu, competing at her second Olympics, finished 10th overall. She also won a bronze in the team event. Team USA: Karen Chen finishes 11th Karen Chen finished 11th in her Olympic debut.