Switzerland wins inaugural Olympic Alpine skiing team event

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Team Event

Gold: Switzerland
Silver: Austria
Bronze: Norway

Switzerland defeated Austria to win the gold medal in the Alpine skiing team event, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Norway claimed the bronze medal over France. 

The team event featured 16 teams of four athletes (two men and two women) arranged in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. A skier from each of the two competing nations raced down the course in a series of head-to-head slalom races.

The U.S. lost to Great Britain in the opening round. Both nations earned two points, but the tiebreaker (having the lower combined time of its fastest male and female competitor) allowed Great Britain to advance.

The U.S. was represented by Megan McJames, Nolan Kasper, Tricia Mangan and David Chodounsky.

This was the final Alpine skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Catch up on all of the highlights here:

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s