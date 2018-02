The 5th annual Swim To A Wish event will take place across the state February 24-26, 2017 at ten schools across the state.

Swim To A Wish is a fundraiser that was started by Wish Dad and Campus High School swim coach, Kelly Kennedy, in 2013.

Schools participating: Campus, Derby, Salina Central, Salina South, Wichita North, and Wichita Northwest.

