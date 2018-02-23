Some school officers say they are trained to go right at a threat

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – With recent information coming out that an officer in Florida waited for a few minutes as bullets were flying at the mass shooting, KSN is asking what is the policy for some local school police officers.

“Our training here in Goddard with our police officers, our intention is to stop whatever threat is present,” says Goddard School Police Chief, Ronny Lieurance. “Prior to Columbine in 1999, the practice was to wait for special forces, for SWAT team to come. We’re trained today to one-on-one engage in that threat and stop that threat and that’s what we will do if necessary.”

Chief Lieurance says they will be adding one more full-time commissioned officer at the end of this school year. Some parents say that offers them piece-of-mind.

“I’m fine with adding more security. Like I say, I feel like my kids are safe in Goddard schools,” says parent Jennifer Barber. “I love having security guards at the schools. I see them when I drop my kids off, I see them out patrolling the parking lots, I know they are around. There are places you don’t even realize they are.”

At Goddard they recently changed many classroom doors to lock from the inside. The old door locks required a teacher to go out in the hallway to insert a key to lock the door.

“You can have your door already unlocked, or by the push of a button you can just lock the outside of your door. So our teachers no longer have to go out in the hallways to lock their doors,” says Goddard School Police officer, Carrie Phelps.

Phelps went through the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, as did the other police officers at Goddard schools.

And they are taught in their 17-week courses to go at the threat, and not wait.

“You don’t wait, you go. So I would very much initiate making contact. I would not wait for a backup. I would go ahead and go through the school and find my source for my threat, and take it out,” says Phelps. “I think my training would kick in at that point and I would just go to gunfire. Because whenever you have gunfire you go to verbal commands and do as much as you can to eliminate the threat prior to really taking it out. But I would address the threat.”

Goddard school officers are taught to try to undo a hostile situation. And, while some situations can be handled more quietly, others are an immediate threat.

Officers say while Goddard is a peaceful school system, they say they are ready just in case.

“That being said we have to engage as quickly as possible to stop that active threat,” says Lieurance. “We realize going in one-on-one that may not be the optimal solution, we’re putting ourselves as police officers in danger in that situation, but that’s what we took an oath for.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.