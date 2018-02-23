Young Salina student scared by school threat brings weapons

By Published: Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A student at Stewart Elementary in Salina brought a knife and gun to school Friday morning.

The gun and knife were immediately secured, and Salina police contacted. The student was removed from the school property.

Salina USD 305 said the student brought the gun and knife not with the intention of harming anyone but was in response to a fake Facebook post.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Bradford-Vernon says the student was afraid after a Facebook post on Wednesday threatened a potential shooting against a school with the initials SHS.

The investigation continues as the district is working closely with the Salina Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s