Young Salina student scared by school threat brings weapons

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A student at Stewart Elementary in Salina brought a knife and gun to school Friday morning.

The gun and knife were immediately secured, and Salina police contacted. The student was removed from the school property.

Salina USD 305 said the student brought the gun and knife not with the intention of harming anyone but was in response to a fake Facebook post.

District spokeswoman Jennifer Bradford-Vernon says the student was afraid after a Facebook post on Wednesday threatened a potential shooting against a school with the initials SHS.

The investigation continues as the district is working closely with the Salina Police Department.

