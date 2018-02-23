Salina police looking for armed and dangerous man

Darren James Jackson Sr.

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline police are searching for an armed and dangerous man.

On Feb. 5, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of N. Front St. in Salina. During the course of the investigation, Darren James Jackson Sr. was identified as the shooter.

A Saline County warrant has been issued for Darren James Jackson Sr. on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is a Hispanic male, 36 years old, 5’11”, 198 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Jackson also has numerous tattoos.

If you have information on Jackson’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. Please do not approach or attempt apprehension of this person on your own.

