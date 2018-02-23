NCAA allegations grab attention of local high school athletes, coaches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The news of potential penalties for several college athletes here in Kansas and across the country has caught the attention of high school athletes and coaches.

Wichita Southeast High School senior Israel Barnes has committed and signed on to play at Weber State in Ogden, Utah next season.

While Barnes is excited about playing Division I basketball, he knows it comes with some pressure

“It is sad to see all of this coming to light, but I feel like if you have good people around you and you are surrounded by good people with your best interests at heart, you’ll really be able to decipher the bad things from the good things,” said Barnes.

Barnes says he’s gotten advice from his parents and coaches and how to handle the challenges that come with playing at the next level.

Southeast Head Coach Melvin Herring says he normally has conversations with his players, like Barnes, after the season.

The reason being, to make sure they are aware of their surroundings.

“I call it every day life, life experiences, when you get to that level you are going to be dealing in mostly a business type aspect, and basically kind of watch yourself, what to look for, what not to look for,” said Herring.

DJ Fisher has been a sports agent for 12-years.

He represents 37 current and former athletes from the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and even some Olympians.

Fisher says a federal law, The Sports Agent Responsibility and Trust Act was enacted in 2003.

It was put forward to keep these kinds of cash advances between agents and college players from happening.

“Of course you can verbalize, but you know providing funds or benefits, such as free tickets or shoes or anything of that nature, definitely against the law,” said Fisher.

As for Barnes, he offered up some of his own advice to others who’ll be making the jump to college athletics.

“Just work hard man and not be focused on any of the offers or the hoopla, or anything like that, but just stay grounded, stay humble and do what you have to do to succeed,” said Barnes.

Sports agents, like Fisher, say it is important for players to be knowledgeable and focus on what to do, and what not to do.

Fisher says this is because potential violations and penalties can not only jeopardize you as an athlete, but also the school that you choose to play for.