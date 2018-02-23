Man in serious condition after shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in serious condition after a shooting in south Wichita.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Broadway at the Wichita Auto Auction.

Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Wichita Police Department said the original report of the shooting came from an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was working security for the auto auction.

O’Brien said a 41-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso, came to the auction business after he was shot.

Officials have not identified any witnesses of the shooting and a suspect is not in custody. The shooting likely happened in the parking lot of the business or on a property nearby. Authorities do not believe the shooting is tied to the auto auction itself.

