KHP troopers investigate suspicious device at 47th S. and Hydraulic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating after a man walked up to them while they were on the scene of a crash and said he had a device in his vehicle.

Troopers on the scene requested bomb techs to come to the area to check out the device. They are near 47th S. and Hydraulic.

Law enforcement officers were already investigating at a crash site nearby when the man walked up to them with information of the device in his vehicle. A KHP trooper was involved in a short chase involving a car with an altered tag. Two vehicles collided in the intersection of 47th S. and Hudraulic.

KSN has a crew on the scene. Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

