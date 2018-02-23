KC Chiefs’ reportedly agree to send Marcus Peters to Rams

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) runs for 62-yards after intercepting the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs reportedly have agreed to send Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams for what is expected to be a package of draft picks.

ESPN.com first reported the trade, which will not become official until the start of the new league year on March 14.

The Chiefs have been aggressively seeking to trade the 2016 All-Pro as part of both a youth movement and shift in locker room culture after Peters had issues with assistant coaches and received a suspension for throwing an officials’ penalty flag into the stands.

