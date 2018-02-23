Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 14 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics.com Published:

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

 

FIRST STAR

Pavel Datsyuk, Olympic Athletes from Russia: At 39-years-old, Datsyuk cannot take over a game like he did so many times for the Detroit Red Wings. However, his understanding of the sport has not disappeared, which was evident on his wonderful cross-ice pass to set up the first OAR goal. But, his positioning before the goal and ability to get into a passing lane in order to create a turnover was a perfect display of the wisdom Datsyuk possesses. After the win, Datsyuk will play for a gold medal and have the chance to become the 28th member of the Triple-Gold Club as an Olympic gold medalist, Stanley Cup champion and World Championship winner.

 

SECOND STAR

Patrick Hager, Germany: Every member of the German team deserves credit for its incredible run to the gold-medal final. Nevertheless, it was Hager who scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal during a second-period power play to extend Germany’s advantage to 4-1. He also supplied the assist on Matthias Plachta’s goal earlier in the period, which gave the Germans a shocking 2-0 lead.

 

THIRD STAR

Vasily Koshechkin, Olympic Athletes from Russia: The veteran goalie stopped all 31 shots he faced to help OAR reach the gold-medal game. Koshechkin is one of the few players on OAR not from SKA Saint Petersburg or CSKA Moscow of the KHL, but he has clearly proven to be the right choice to start between the pipes. The hard-working Czechs were unable to create traffic in front of Koschechkin, and with a clear view, the net minder stopped shot after shot.

“He’s been our best player this tournament,” forward Mikhail Grigorenko said of his goaltender. “He made some huge saves tonight.”

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s