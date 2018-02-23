Friday night basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Central wrapped up their regular season with a 70-61 road win over Derby to build some big-time momentum heading into the postseason next week.
Here are some other scores from around the Sunflower State.
Humboldt 56, Cherryvale 28
Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka West 39
|KCAA Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Wichita Classical 68, St. John’s Military 49
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Herington vs. Inman, ccd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Buhler 51, El Dorado 46
Cheylin 35, Logan 33
Hays 50, Great Bend 47
Highland Park 57, Emporia 44
Humboldt 56, Cherryvale 38
Jefferson North 50, Oskaloosa 40
Louisburg 47, Paola 40
Manhattan 61, Shawnee Heights 31
McPherson 61, Circle 31
Newton 50, Salina Central 39
Olathe East 53, SM North 21
Wabaunsee 73, Silver Lake 37
Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 33
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Altoona-Midway vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley, ccd.