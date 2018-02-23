Friday night basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Central wrapped up their regular season with a 70-61 road win over Derby to build some big-time momentum heading into the postseason next week.

Here are some other scores from around the Sunflower State.

Humboldt 56, Cherryvale 28

Topeka Seaman 45, Topeka West 39

KCAA Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Wichita Classical 68, St. John’s Military 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Herington vs. Inman, ccd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Buhler 51, El Dorado 46

Cheylin 35, Logan 33

Hays 50, Great Bend 47

Highland Park 57, Emporia 44

Humboldt 56, Cherryvale 38

Jefferson North 50, Oskaloosa 40

Louisburg 47, Paola 40

Manhattan 61, Shawnee Heights 31

McPherson 61, Circle 31

Newton 50, Salina Central 39

Olathe East 53, SM North 21

Wabaunsee 73, Silver Lake 37

Washburn Rural 66, Junction City 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altoona-Midway vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley, ccd.