Former WSU player listed in documents detailing potential NCAA violations

By Published:
FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Yahoo Sports has obtained documents during a federal investigation into NCAA basketball.

The documents pertain to how much NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency paid to players. Yahoo viewed hundreds of documents in the case.

One former Wichita State basketball player, Fred VanVleet, was listed as receiving $1,070.

Other current and former players are listed. They include North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, USC, and Alabama among many others.

The activity would appear to violate NCAA amateurism rules.

 

