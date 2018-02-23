Family of baby Sophia preparing for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita woman accused of shooting and killing a mother and stealing her baby has been declared fit to stand trial.

Jose Abarca, the brother of the woman killed, Laura Abarca, is happy to hear Yesenia Sesmas will have her day in court .

But now he is living for her child baby Sophia.

She like to sing, play with toys and dance. Sophia is totally herself.

“I think she know who her mom is,” says Abarca,

What Sophia doesn’t know right now is how much her uncle Jose and the rest of her family have gone through.

“We really want this to end I mean we really do,” says Abara.

More than a year since his sister was killed Jose has patiently been waiting for justice.

Knowing the woman accused of killing her, Sesmas, has been found fit for trial, he feels they are one step closer.

“I am mentally prepared to go to trial and hope for the best and hope she gets a sentence,” says Abarca. “The right sentence.”

But Sophia is good at taking his mind off of it

You know, dancing around and melting his heart

“When she sees pictures of my sister. She points out and says mom.”

When the trial comes in March his focus will be back on his sister and what his family wants more than anything.

“I think my family, Sophia and my sister, they all deserve justice.” Abarca says. “We want to see that happen and we want this to end so we can move forward with our life.”