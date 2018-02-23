Downtown businesses getting creative to attract basketball fans during NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita is expecting a huge influx of people downtown during the first and second rounds of basketball games.

Many will have tickets to the games, but others will be heading downtown to enjoy the atmosphere while supporting downtown Wichita businesses.

Those businesses are working to make that experience enjoyable, while capitalizing on every dollar spent in their establishments.

Businesses closer to Intrust Bank Arena don’t want their patrons to miss out on the full Wichita experience.

They have their own ideas how to make the tournament-watching enjoyable for those with tickets — and those without.

“I knew it was gonna draw in a huge crowd, I knew that we were in a prime location for that and I knew it was gonna expand the downtown area,” says Dawn Heady of Third Place Brewing.

As the event coordinator for one of eight local craft breweries in Wichita, Dawn Heady knew there was a ton of potential in hosting the first couple rounds of the college basketball tournament.

“I think the most challenging part is not really knowing what to expect and just kinda flying by the seat of your pants. So just trying to predict what might happen,” Dawn explained.

These businesses obviously expect a crowd, so they have regular staff scheduled and plenty of workers on-call that weekend should they be needed.

And speaking of extra people, we reported earlier this week the city approved temporarily expanding Third Place Brewing’s business space outside to what will be called the “Third Place Brewing College Basketball Watch Party.”

It will allow people to enjoy both basketball and an alcoholic beverage outside and it’s more space to make the most of more business.

“For people to sit out in lawn chairs, picnic tables and watch the game from outside – we’ll have TVs outside and inside to accommodate the masses,” says Dawn.

They’re not the only ones with this idea.

The city also approved temporary alcohol changes for an area a little south of the arena that will offer similar options.

At “The Courtside on Commerce Street” people can frequent food trucks and beer trucks as they travel between events and enjoy a festival atmosphere.

Various tournament-related party events will be held at other locations.

Dawn tells us, “We’re gonna have a lot of wanderers downtown which will be great for our local businesses. Hopefully we can accommodate those coming through.”

Their hopes are high.

Not just for their businesses, but for the economy of downtown Wichita – and people’s experience being here.

“That we have accommodated so many people and they leave here saying that was the best time I had I can’t wait to go back,” says Dawn.

For an overview of all the events happening that tournament weekend, click here.