Consultants to help Kansas find solution to school funding

(TOPEKA CAPITOL BUREAU) – Lawmakers have about one month to tell the Kansas State Supreme Court how they’ll increase school funding. And Friday consultants helped lay out what’s at stake.

A looming deadline brought lawmakers and education leaders together to hear from those consultants who were hired to help Kansas map out a solution to fund its schools.

“It won’t be easy. We’re going to have to do some legislative work,” said David Smith, Kansas City Public Schools. “The longer we wait the harder it will be.”

Smith was one of dozens who turned out to learn how the group WestEd will estimate the dollar amount schools need.

“I don’t believe it takes efficiently into account enough the different needs of different students we serve like English language learners, like students who live in poverty, those things make a big difference,” said Smith.

“Telling us how they were going to approach the problem. And I was pleased with the fact that I thought they were considering important factors about our state,” said Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan.

The state must come up with a way to adequately fund schools by April 30, as ordered by the state’s high court. The amount needed is still unclear.

“It’s important to have a dynamic of how well we’re spending, what the results are and how to overlay that to improve what we’re spending to get better results,” said Rep. Gene Vickrey, R-Louisburg.

Legislators say once the group’s findings are released, lawmakers will hammer out a formula.

“We will work really hard to meet the timeframe,” said Rep. Carlin. “I think we’ve had to wait to get started because we asked for this.”

Findings are expected to be released March 15, giving lawmakers just a few weeks to get to work.

