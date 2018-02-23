Canada’s Toutant wins inaugural big air gold; USA’s Mack takes silver

A Canadian has claimed the gold medal in men’s snowboard big air, but not the one most people expected.

Sebastien Toutant won the first-ever Olympic title for men’s big air, while compatriots Max Parrot and Mark McMorris — the pre-event favorites — both had multiple falls that took them out of medal contention.

U.S. snowboarder Kyle Mack used stylish and creative grabs on his tricks to end up with a silver medal, and Great Britain’s Billy Morgan took bronze.

Results

Gold: Sebastien Toutant (CAN), 174.25

Silver: Kyle Mack (USA), 168.75

Bronze: Billy Morgan (GBR), 168.00

4. Chris Corning (USA), 153.00

5. Red Gerard (USA), 143.00

6. Michael Schaerer (SUI), 140.75

7. Torgeir Bergrem, (NOR), 131.00

8. Jonas Boesiger (SUI), 118.25

9. Max Parrot (CAN), 117.75

10. Mark McMorris (CAN), 72.50

11. Carlos Garcia Knight (NZL), 54.25

12. Niklas Mattsson (SWE), 36.00

Highlights