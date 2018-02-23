Butler County Sheriff parallels missing child cases, investigations

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet has been closely following the missing child investigation surrounding Lucas Hernandez. That’s partially because he knows firsthand how emotionally taxing a missing child investigation can be.

Herzet was a detective sergeant in 2008 when it was discovered that Adam Joseph Herrman of Towanda was missing. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Herrman had been missing since 1999. His adoptive parents continued to collect adoption subsidies on his behalf without reporting him gone.

The case has stayed very much in the forefront of Herzet’s mind since detectives turned the county upside down looking for Herrman or his remains.

“We just need a tip. We just need someone to step forward. Somebody knows. Somebody knows where Adam Herrman is. Somebody knows where Lucas is,” Herzet said.

Herzet noted the differences in technology that is available today for Hernandez’s search that were not as developed 10 years ago when they were searching for Herrman.

“Back in 2008 when we started our search for Adam Herrman, we didn’t have a drone. We had a helicopter. But the security cameras now are so much better from analog to digital and it seems like everybody has one. A lot more businesses have them,” Herzet said Friday.

In the search for Herrman, investigators used dogs and called in the Wichita State University anthropology lab to comb the Whitewater river outside Towanda for Herrman’s remains.

For Hernandez’s search, dogs, grid searches, officers on horseback and rescue boats have all been seen going in and out of the search locations.

The impact of a missing child, stays with officers according to Herzet.

“I think about Adam Herrman everyday. Every day when I get up in the morning and before I go to bed at night. I wonder if we’re going to get that tip tonight or sometime today, where we can find his remains and we can try to have justice for him and let his family have a place to bury his remains,” Herzet said.

With both cases, the public is encouraged to share the boys’ photos and call law enforcement with any information, no matter how little.