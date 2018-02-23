Update: Anhydrous ammonia leak under control

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The anhydrous ammonia leak is now under control. Authorities are allowing people back into the business that was evacuated earlier today.

—

There is an anhydrous ammonia leak at an agriculture supply business in southwest Wichita.

The business is in the 2300 block of S. Sheridan. That is north of Pawnee and east of Southwest Blvd.

As of now, only the business is being evacuated. Three people are being treated for minor injuries.

KSN has a crew at the scene. Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.