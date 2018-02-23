All clear after bomb threat reported at KanCare office building

KSNT-TV Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The all clear has been given after a bomb threat was reported Friday morning at a state agency office.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority said the KanCare office building located near the Topeka Regency Airport received the threat just after 9 a.m. Employees were evacuated to airport terminals to stay out of the cold weather.

MTAA responded along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing was found and employees were allowed to return.

The governor’s office released the following statement Friday.

“Officers from the MTAA Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a bomb threat at the KanCare Operations Facility on Forbes Field just after 9 AM this morning. Explosives detection equipment was used to sweep the building. The results were negative and the building has been declared clear of any devices. The MTAA Police Department continues to investigate the incident.”

