2 men from Oregon say they plan to run for Kansas office

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The arts editor and theater critic at an Oregon weekly paper say they plan to run for governor and lieutenant governor of Kansas.

Editor Bob Keefer and critic Rick Levin of the Eugene Weekly say they mailed a notarized affidavit of candidacy to the state on Feb. 14. If 5,000 Kansas voters sign petitions to get their names on the ballot, Keefer would run for governor and Levin for lieutenant governor.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the men’s campaign is mocking Kansas’ lack of standards for candidates.

The state currently has no age or residency requirements to run for statewide office. The Kansas House this week advanced legislation that would allow candidates only 18 and older and impose a residency requirement.

