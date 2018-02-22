Yesenia Sesmas competent to stand trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of killing a Wichita mother has been found competent to stand trial.

Yesenia Sesmas had been at the Larned State Hospital where she underwent an evaluation to determine if she can stand trial in the shooting death of Laura Abarca.

Sesmas allegedly took the Abarca’s daughter, Sophia, who was six days old at the time. Sesmas and the baby were found two days later in a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

Her trial is scheduled for March 26.

