Wings & Things closed after former NFL star fails to pay taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue accompanied by the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Department executed tax warrants and seized the assets of Wings & Things.

The department said Kamerion Wimbley, former NFL player, failed to pay state sales tax and withholding tax totaling $82,329.50

The warrants were filed in Sedgwick County District Court and the assets were seized Wednesday morning at 2800 East Central and 2624 East 21st St North.

The types of assets seized include all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner. The business was sealed closed with a public notice posted on the outside. All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

KDOR’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.

KDOR’s responsibility to recover delinquent taxes not only ensures fairness for individuals and business owners who do pay their taxes, but also ensures that money is lawfully collected to fund state and local programs on which Kansans depend.

