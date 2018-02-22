Watch Mikaela Shiffrin win all of her Olympic medals

Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2014 Sochi gold medal was getting lonely, so she won two more medals in PyeongChang. Relive three of her top Olympic moments.

2014 Sochi Games: Slalom (gold)

Shiffrin made her Olympic debut at age 18 in Sochi. With Lindsey Vonn out recovering from a torn ACL, Shiffrin became America’s golden skier – literally. After a fifth place finish in giant slalom, Shiffrin scooped up gold in the slalom and became Team USA’s youngest Alpine medalist in Olympic history.

“I always dream about that best case scenario and accept it if it doesn’t happen,” Shiffrin told NBC right after the slalom event. “But I’m really glad it did today.”

2018 PyeongChang Games: Giant slalom (gold)

Shiffrin was one of the most talked about U.S. Olympians leading up to her second Games. After strong winds delayed the start of the women’s Alpine competitions, she finally made her PyeongChang debut on Feb. 14 in the giant slalom. As the defending Olympic Champion in slalom, Shiffrin was considered a contender in the giant slalom, but that event was seen more as a stop on her way to a second slalom gold. However, right from her first event, Shiffrin showed that she wasn’t one to mess with by finishing on top.

“It’s the Olympics,” Shiffrin told NBC in between her first and second giant slalom runs. “You go for gold. I’m going to be going for it.”

2018 PyeongChang Games: Super combined (silver)

The wind delays resulted in women’s Alpine events being compressed into eight back-to-back days of training runs and competitions, so Shiffrin pulled out of the super-G and the downhill at the last minute to rest up for the super combined. After failing to defend her 2014 slalom gold and finishing just off the podium in fourth place, Shiffrin came out of the downhill in sixth place. After a long wait (and maybe a nap), Shiffrin had a great slalom run, which shot her up to the podium.

“I have an incredible team around me – my coaches, my mom who travels with me as one of my ski coaches as well,” Shiffrin, sporting both of her PyeongChang medals around her neck, told Megyn Kelly. “We all put in so much effort on a daily basis with my training, my preparation, making sure that I’m always ready to go when I get in the starting gate, and I have so much to thank to them because I couldn’t do this without them and this is as much theirs as it is mine.”