Thursday Night Basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many high school basketball games across Kansas were cancelled or postponed due to the weather today, but in the City League, several teams finished up their regular seasons.

Bishop Carroll got the doubleheader road sweep against Wichita West, while Wichita South had a happy Senior Night with both the boys’ and girls’ teams coming out on top against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Here are some scores and cancellations/postponements from around the state:

Caldwell 61, South Haven 24

Chanute 73, Parsons 58

Dodge City 73, Liberal 63

Girard 71, Oswego 20

Labette County 68, Coffeyville 53

Maize South 73, Valley Center 67

Minneapolis 58, Russell 40

Northeast-Arma 79, Altoona-Midway 27

Pittsburg Colgan 71, Riverton 54

Sedan 81, Chetopa 40

St. John 61, Cimarron 42

Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita West 29

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita East 35

Wichita South 48, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46

Wichita Southeast 76, Wichita Northwest 48

KCAA Tournament

St. Mary’s Academy 47, Wichita Classical 46

Veritas Christian 70, Manhattan CHIEF 48

Wichita Home School 61, Derby Invasion 51

Wichita Sunrise 53, St. John’s Military 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Andover Central vs. Derby, ppd. to Feb 23.

Basehor-Linwood vs. KC Bishop Ward, ccd.

Bennington vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ccd.

Berean Academy vs. Marion, ppd. to Feb 23.

Concordia vs. Clay Center, ppd. to Feb 23.

Doniphan West vs. Onaga, ppd. to Feb 23.

Douglass vs. Conway Springs, ccd.

Elyria Christian vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, ccd.

Garden Plain vs. Chaparral, ccd.

Goddard-Eisenhower vs. Arkansas City, ppd. to Feb 23.

Haven vs. Halstead, ppd.

Hays-TMP-Marian vs. Hutchinson Trinity, ccd.

Herington vs. Inman, ppd. to Feb 23.

Holton vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 23.

Iola vs. Santa Fe Trail, ppd. to Feb 23.

KC Christian vs. West Franklin, ppd.

Little River vs. Canton-Galva, ppd. to Feb 23.

Maize vs. Newton, ppd.

McPherson vs. Augusta, ccd.

Mulvane vs. Clearwater, ppd. to Feb 23.

Nickerson vs. Cheney, ppd. to Feb 23.

Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Feb 23.

Pembroke Hill, Mo. vs. KC Washington, ccd.

Phillipsburg vs. Hoxie, ccd.

Rose Hill vs. Andale, ppd. to Feb 23.

Rossville vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 23.

Sabetha vs. Royal Valley, ccd.

Salina South vs. Maize, ppd. to Feb 23.

Sedgwick vs. Argonia, ppd.

Smoky Valley vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

Southern Coffey vs. Uniontown, ppd. to Feb 23.

Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd. to Feb 26.

Sterling vs. Hesston, ppd.

Wabaunsee vs. Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb 23.

Wellsville vs. Prairie View, ccd.

Wichita Campus vs. Hutchinson, ppd. to Feb 28.

Winfield vs. Circle, ppd. to Feb 26.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Caldwell 59, South Haven 56

Caney Valley 49, Fredonia 42

Carthage, Mo. 71, Frontenac 46

Girard 57, Oswego 28

Labette County 50, Coffeyville 17

Liberal 53, Dodge City 46

Northeast-Arma 58, Altoona-Midway 13

Parsons 45, Chanute 41

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Riverton 17

Russell 59, Minneapolis 39

Sedan 43, Chetopa 36

St. John 36, Cimarron 26

St. Paul 50, Crest 37

Valley Center 44, Maize South 30

Wichita Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita West 25

Wichita East 56, Wichita Heights 54

Wichita South 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30

Wichita Southeast 50, Wichita Northwest 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

KC Piper vs. KC Bishop Ward, ccd.

KC Sumner vs. KC Schlagle, ppd. to Feb 23.

Marmaton Valley vs. Jayhawk Linn, ppd. to Feb 23.

Winfield vs. Circle, ppd.