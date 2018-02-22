Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez remains behind bars, search continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has now been five days since a five-year-old boy went missing and investigators say their search efforts continue.

Since Saturday, police have searched Chisholm Creek, Glen Dey and Harrison Parks and the home that Lucas hernandez lived in with his father and stepmother.

Wednesday afternoon, his stepmother, 26-year old Emily Glass was arrested on suspicion of two counts of endangering a child.

Each count pertains to two different children, one being Hernandez and the other, a one-year-old child.

She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond in the Sedgwick County Jail.

KSN spoke with Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Easter has worked similar missing child cases during his tenure at both the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

He couldn’t speak about the specifics of the Hernandez case, but says these types of cases involve a lot of manpower and man hours

Sheriff Easter says investigators can end up working anywhere from 24 to 48 hours straight trying to solve the case.

“I know a lot of people think they are so busy I don’t want to bother them with it, especially in cases like these, it is extremely important that we get all the information available because that one little tip might be the crack in the case,” said Sheriff Easter.

Wichita Police have been reaching out to the public all week long, hopeful information provided can lead them to where Hernandez is located.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lucas Hernandez, you have urged to call the Wichita Police Departments tip line, (316)-383-4661.

