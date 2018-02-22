Special Report: Nickel and dime justice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For Paul Rhodes, the feeling of betrayal by two of his trusted employees at the Times-Sentinel Newspapers in Cheney was almost worse than losing all the money they stole.

“Oh, it was absolutely devastating,” said Rhodes.

Last year, after Citizens State Bank spotted some suspicious checks, Rhodes’ office manager, Victoria Vinciguerra-Johnson, confessed to forging his signature, stealing $158,281 over four years.

“The bulk of the money had been spent on clothes she had bought online,” said Rhodes.

Yet, the embezzlement went back even further to the previous office manager, Johnson’s mother. Diane Nieses, 60, was convicted of embezzling another $48,429.

“She started this scheme the minute she started working for us,” said Rhodes, shaking his head.

Both women are now making monthly restitution payments, and Rhodes counts himself lucky. Many victims of financial crimes are never repaid.

“Of all the reports, only 10 percent are getting to court,” said Robert Short, a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office in Wichita. “Of those 10 percent, if we get any restitution out of half of those, I would think that’s a pretty good number.”

Robert Short heads up a special team called the Economic Crimes Unit. Since it was formed in 2013, prosecutors have recovered $836,483 in stolen property and money at the time of sentencing, but victims are still owed much more.

In the last five years, judges in the 18th Judicial District have ordered criminals to pay back more than $18,629,436 in 2,633 cases; yet only a little more than $3,159,752 was actually collected.

“A lot of victims in cases wait a long time to get their payments,” said Short.

The reasons are many.

“Of all the reports, only 10 percent are getting to court,” said Robert Short, a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office in Wichita. “Of those 10 percent, if we get any restitution out of half of those, I would think that’s a pretty good number.”

Short says those convicted of theft often face other issues, like unemployment, drug addiction or mental illness. If sentenced to prison, they can’t earn money for restitution so if the crime is non-violent, prosecutors push for extended probation.

“If somebody is willing to work a treatment program, get a job, make their payments, kind of rehabilitate themselves and pay back that victim, that’s a win-win scenario for everybody.”

But even the best intentions can fall short.

Twenty years ago, Betty Kimball was convicted of deceptive commercial practices for bilking customers of her bus touring company.

Kimball owed $325,402 to 143 victims. She made a monthly restitution payment of about $100 until she died last year, still owing $302,921.

One of her victims, David Stone, said he only recovered $200 from Kimball out of the $1,400 she stole.

Many others ordered to pay restitution never do, so the district attorney’s office pays a law firm, Todd Butler and Associates, to go after that money.

If the convicted person has a job, his wages can be garnished, but if he leaves Kansas, many other states won’t allow garnishment.

Another option is taking the money from a state tax refund or lottery winnings.

But if the person is simply poor and unemployed, but otherwise following his probation or parole, the state’s hands are tied.

“We don’t have debtor prisons anymore so the only thing we can do is be patient and wait,” said attorney, Todd Butler.

Restitution orders never expire so he says his firm will pursue cases for years.

As for Paul Rhodes, his newspaper business will survive, and he feels some satisfaction making the guilty pay.

“For us, it was a question of justice,” said Rhodes. “It at least feels like, on an ongoing basis, that justice continues to be served.”

When it comes to property crimes like car thefts and home burglaries, prosecutors say it’s much easier to safeguard your belongings up front, than for police to try to recover them later.

They recommend you don’t leave personal documents or valuables in your car, and always lock your vehicle.

Keep your home secure with good lighting, locks and fences.

Prosecutors also advise you to document your belongings with a photo, I-D number, or appraisal. This helps police track them down if stolen.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.