Shootout loss sends Canada to silver medal in women’s hockey

NBC Olympics.com Published:

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The silver medal was so disappointing for Canadian defenseman Jocelyne Larocque that she took it off just moments after it was draped around her neck.

The way she earned it was also fairly unsatisfying.

Canada lost 3-2 to the United States in the women’s hockey gold medal game in a tiebreaker shootout on Thursday when the teams couldn’t settle their quadrennial grudge in 60 minutes of regulation and another 20 minutes of sudden-death overtime.

“It’s unfortunate that it had to come down to a shootout,” said forward Meghan Agosta, who scored once in the shootout but was stopped by U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney on the final attempt.

“When it comes down to a shootout, it could be anybody’s game. It becomes more individual,” said Agosta, who was trying to win a fourth straight gold medal. “I think we left it all on the ice. It’s just unfortunate that we had to lose in a shootout.”

The NHL uses shootouts to settle regular-season games, but playoff games continue with overtime until there’s a goal. The Olympics use the shootout after a single overtime — 10 minutes in the earlier rounds and 20 minutes for the gold medal game.

That’s how the American men were eliminated by the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

“It’s obviously easier for me to say now,” U.S. women’s coach Robb Stauber said, breaking into a smile. “But yesterday, the men’s team lost in a shootout, and two of our coaches said ‘God, that’s a terrible way to lose.’

“And my first response was: unless you’re on the other end.”

