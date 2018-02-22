1 person killed in plane crash in Grant County north of Ulysses

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been killed in a plane crash near Ulysses.

According to Grant County Fire Chief John Crosby, the plane crashed around 9:30 Thursday night about five miles north of the Ulysses airport near Rd. 7. One person was killed in the crash.

Authorities on the scene said the crash site is on fire and there is a lot of debris scattered. The identity of the victim is unknown.

Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Grant County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with KSN for updates as they will be provided when additional information becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.