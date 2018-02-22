Names of two men found dead in Derby home released

Related Coverage Derby police investigating the deaths of two men

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police have released the names of the two men who were found dead inside a Derby home Monday.

According to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, Justic C. Kimball and Tyree S. Burkhalter were found dead in the home.

Kimball, 39, of Derby, was the owner of the home in the 600 block of Tanglewood Court. The other man, Burkhalter, 30, was from Wichita.

Lee said police did not find any signs of forced entry into the home, and he believes the two men knew each other. Chief Lee says the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, however authorities will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should call the Derby Police Department at 788-1557 or Derby Crime Stoppers at 788-TIPS-8477.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.