Lawsuit filed against Newton pawn shop over rifle used in Hesston shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of murdered Excel Industries employee Joshua Higbee. The lawsuit is against A Pawn Shop in Newton.

The suit alleges that A Pawn Shop transferred an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock semi-automatic handgun to Sarah Jo Hopkins, despite numerous indications that she was acting as a straw purchaser for Cedric Ford.

Higbee was killed when Ford opened fire on his colleagues at the factory in February 2016. The workplace shooting occurred during Ford’s crime spree that began in Newton. Ford killed three people, including Higbee, and injured 14 others.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.