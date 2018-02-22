Lawmakers pass school bus bill, cancel debate on gun safety

By Published:
(Media General photo)

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — Kansas House leaders canceled a debate on a gun safety education bill Thursday.

Under the bill, elementary schools would use an NRA program to teach students about gun safety.

Leadership said they called the debate off because they wanted to work on a more comprehensive plan to prevent gun violence in schools.

However, a bill that passed the House toughens the penalties for people who illegally pass school buses.

Currently, the fine for illegally passing a school bus is $315. Under the bill, if a person illegally passes a school bus for a second time within a five-year period they’d have to pay a fine of $750. A third violation within five years after the first two convictions would result in a $1,000 fine.

“There has been an increase in the number of drivers going around stopped school buses that are either allowing children off or on to the bus,” explained State Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego.

There was no opposition to the bill on the floor.

“This is about kids’ safety. A lot of kids not only get off the right side of the bus, but they cross in front of the bus and that’s where it really becomes problematic,” said State Rep. Adam Lusker, D-Frontenac.

Bills not debated on the floor Thursday will most likely not be taken up this session.

