Jack talks with Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller of Team USA Hockey

Jack Doles goes one-on-one with Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller. The Farmington, Michigan native talks about what it is like to have that medal draped around her neck.
Jack Doles goes one-on-one with Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller. The Farmington, Michigan native talks about what it is like to have that medal draped around her neck.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement
Advertisement