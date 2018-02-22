Icy weather closes schools, universities; keeps workers home

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas school districts and universities are canceling classes and many state employees were told to stay home after another round of winter weather.

RELATED LINK | Closings and Delays

With about three-fourths of the state under a winter weather advisory, Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the closure of state government through Thursday for nonessential employees in Shawnee County.

The University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Newman University and Haskell Indian Nations University closed Thursday. Snow days also were declared in school districts in Lawrence, Wichita, Hutchinson, Topeka and several in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

RELATED LINK | KSN Weather Radars

At Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, about two dozen flights morning flights were canceled and another eight delayed because of the weather.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s