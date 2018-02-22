Icy weather closes schools, universities; keeps workers home

Related Coverage Closings & Delays

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas school districts and universities are canceling classes and many state employees were told to stay home after another round of winter weather.

With about three-fourths of the state under a winter weather advisory, Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the closure of state government through Thursday for nonessential employees in Shawnee County.

The University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Newman University and Haskell Indian Nations University closed Thursday. Snow days also were declared in school districts in Lawrence, Wichita, Hutchinson, Topeka and several in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

At Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, about two dozen flights morning flights were canceled and another eight delayed because of the weather.

