Icy conditions sending dozens of people to the ER

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another risk today, walking to and from your car. There have been a lot of falls today sending people to the hospital.

At Via Christi Hospital St. Francis alone they’ve seen about 150 people in their ER since Tuesday because of injuries from falling.

Many streets, parking lots, and sidewalks are still very slick.

“The ice out front of his business and the businesses along there was like a skating rink,” said Gail Trenary, Wichita.

“Walked on the grass most of the time, because I don’t want to slip and fall, same thing with the kids,” said Ene Akpan, Wichita.

Many Wichitans couldn’t avoid a slip outside during the week’s winter weather.

“I already fell down once and it’s pretty painful,” said Matthew Vanwey, Wichita.

For some people, it’s sent them to the emergency room.

Physician Gino Salerno says at St. Francis, some injuries from falling on the ice have been serious, including injuries to the head.

“One low back fracture, we had a wrist fracture, we had several bruises on ribs and legs and so on,” said Gino Salerno, PA.

And he says the age of patients range from the elderly to younger people.

“My patient that fell and cut his head he was only 29, in fact, it happens to any age…if you’re out there and you fall, you can get injured, ” said Salerno.

That’s why it’s important to take your time when walking outside and always dress warm in case you take a tumble.

“You should wear all kinds of clothing that will keep you warm in case you fall, ideally you should have gloves, ideally you should have socks that will keep you warm. in case you’re there for a while,” said Salerno.

Via Christi has advice for people when walking on the ice.

They say to walk as if you’re a penguin with your feet pointed outward and take short steps or shuffle to get where you’re going and stay off the ground.