Hotels gear up for NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In just over three weeks, Wichita will be all about dunks and three pointers as teams take center court at Intrust Bank Arena.

Soon you’ll see players and fans from all over the country here for the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s going to be busy,” said Susie Santo, president and CEO of Visit Wichita. “It’s going to be hopping.”

You don’t bring one of the country’s most exciting tournaments to town and not expect the hype to be as real as the crowds that come with it.

“Wichita has over 8,000 rooms in the city limits of Wichita,” said Santo. “So, we’ve got plenty of rooms to welcome the teams and all the visitors that want to come in and partake in the NCAA Tournament.”

While players prepare to go head-to-head, hotels are ready to take on their own challenge.

“We will need extra housekeeping staff,” said Christine Allen, general manager at the Hotel at WaterWalk. “We’ll probably schedule heavy those days because there’ll be lots of rooms to clean.”

The Hotel at WaterWalk is about a half mile from Intrust Bank Arena.

Allen says right off the top, they’re expecting fans to fill half of their 88 rooms.

And, even some smaller venues are gearing up for the big weekend.

The Noble House Inn isn’t only taking phone reservations, people are also claiming rooms online through Airbnb.

“I just think it’s a good opportunity,” said Tim Pitzer, who owns the Noble House Inn with his wife JoAnn Pitzer. “And, we are the only bed and breakfast in Wichita.”

Many of these places aren’t sure which crazy fans they’ll be getting yet, but after Selection Sunday when the teams are chosen, that’ll change.

“What we expect to have happen is a flood of calls and reservations on Selection Sunday,” said Allen. “And, so we’ll have extra staff here to man those calls and in the days following.”

Ready is an understatement.

“We’ll have posters and other things in the lobby to welcome the fans,” said Allen. “And, we will be telling all the fans about the things going on around the city at that time that go hand-in-hand with the tournament.”

Hotels and city officials say, they’ll have a better idea of how many rooms will be booked for the tournament, once we know which teams will be coming.

But many of them said, they’re expecting nothing short of a full house.