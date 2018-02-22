Grand jury indicts Missouri governor who admitted affair

By Published:
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Missouri Capitol Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens discussed having an extramarital affair in 2015 before taking office. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican’s affair with a woman in 2015.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took a compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair. A news release from Gardner says it is a felony if a person transmits an image “in a manner that allows access to that image via a computer.”

Messages seeking comment from Greitens and his attorney were not immediately returned.

