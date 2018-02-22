City says main routes clear after latest round of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Works said the latest timing on the storm helped the city keep the main routes clear.

Freezing rain started falling Wednesday evening. Overnight, the city had 60 crews working to place salt and sand on the roads.

“The results looked better. The weather cooperated with us,” said Alan King, Director of Public Works. “We had some material on the roads, and it helped us.”

Now, city crews are working to treat secondary roads. Those are the main neighborhood collectors and locations around schools.

“We anticipate that there will be additional freezing tonight. The roads will be wet so we will continue to be out laying down salt and sand and doing spot applications where necessary,” added King.

The city of Wichita doesn’t treat neighborhood streets. So, those will still be slick.

